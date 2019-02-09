Mahendra Singh Dhoni's larger than life is getting amplified with every outing. On Friday, during the New Zealand-India second Twenty20 International match at Eden Park, the legendary wicketkeeper-batsman was at his creative best while countering some smart bowling from Kiwi bowlers.

Chasing a modest 159-run target at Auckland, the 37-year-old was required in the centre after the fall of Vijay Shankar with India still needing some 40 runs.

In the 15th over, Kiwi legspinner Ish Sodhi and wicketkeeper Tim Seifert plotted to stump Dhoni with a widish delivery – a tactic the Indian legend often used.

In the fifth ball, Sodhi managed to beat a charging Dhoni with a flat, wide delivery. It was a goner. But Dhoni, despite having already committed, made a brilliant last-minute adjustment to reach to the ball with his bottom-hand and played for a single even as Seifert was left vainly waiting for the ball to arrive.

Relive the moment here:

Dhoni remained unbeaten on 20 off 17 balls with a hit to the fence as India canter to a seven-wicket win to level the three-match series 1-1.

India suffered a humiliating 80-run defeat in the first match, which was also their biggest defeat in terms of runs.

The tour finale will be played on Sunday at Seddon Park, Hamiton.