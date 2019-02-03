Sunil Gavaskar Hails Hardik Pandya's Match-Winning Blitzkrieg

After days of disquiet, Hardik Pandya must be a proud man. On Sunday, the flambouyant all-rounder played a pivotal role in India's 35-run win over New Zealand in the fifth and final match of the ODI series at Wellington.

With India struggling to post a fighting total after a horrendous start to the innings, losing the top four batsmen inside the first ten overs, Pandya helped the visitors set a 253-run target.

In his 22-ball knock, the 25-year-old hit five sixes and two fours to contribute with 45 crucial runs in a winning cause. After Ambati Rayudu (90), Vijay Shankar (45) and Kedar Jadhav (45) laid the foundation, Pandya got the license to play attacking shots. And it paid off.

He returned to take two wickets with the ball as India registered their biggest series win, a 4-1, in New Zealand.

His performance today can be considered a redemption of sorts for the outspoken cricketer, who found himself in troubled waters after making loose talks in the popular celebrity TV show, 'Koffee With Karan'. He was punished, deservedly so, and he himself spent some time as a recluse. The whole episode seemed to have made him a better player, more focussed; and it was visible in his on-field expression.

In the process, he managed to praise from none other than Sunil Gavaskar. The legend, while doing commentary, revealed that he cherished Pandya's performance.

"It was magnificent to watch, it was delightful to watch," Gavaskar said during a show on Star Sports.

The former India captain also suggested that the all-rounder should be promoted to bat higher up in the batting order.

"Yes, this is exactly what the Indian team wants from him. That is the reason, [they] held [him] back and Vijay Shankar and Kedar Jadhav were sent ahead. But sometimes, why not give him a few more overs?" Gavaskar added.

Pandya, know for his big hitting, faced only 22 balls.

"Instead of the last 10 overs, if he gets to bat may 15 overs, those extra five overs could mean another 25 or even 45 runs."

"There were questions being asked after he got out in the previous game [Hamilton]. The situation was similar and he had looked to play the aggressive game and got out. He has learnt from that," Gavaskar explained.

It's worth noting that Pandya was allowed to join the team after the CoA-imposed ban was lifted temporarily until the final hearing, slated for February 5.

He, along with KL Rahul, was suspended last month for making inappropriate comments on the TV show.