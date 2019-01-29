India are on a high. Having taken an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match ODI series, India will target a clean sweep against New Zealand.

Despite the absence of skipper Virat Kohli, India will start as the favourites. If the visitors win the fourth match, a clean sweep becomes a distinct possibility.

But the visitors will most likely use this opportunity to test their bench strength, considering the World Cup is only months away.

Youngster Shubman Gill is likely to get his debut match, coming in for the absent skipper; while Ravindra Jadeja can be considered as a replacement for either Yuzvendra Chahal or Kuldeep Yadav. And chances of India continuing with Dinesh Karthik as the wicketkeeper are high even if MS Dhoni regains full fitness ahead of the match.

All You Need To Know About The Match:

Date: January 31 (Thursday)

Time: 7:30 AM IST; 03:00 PM LOCAL

Venue: Seddon Park, Hamilton

TV Guide: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Hotstar

India's Predicted XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami

Squads:

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Trent Boult, James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham (wk), Colin Munro, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Todd Astle, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (wk), Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Siraj, K Khaleel Ahmed, Mohammed Shami, Vijay Shankar, Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya