﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  New Zealand Vs India, 4th ODI: Live Streaming, TV Guide, India's Likely XIs, Date, Time And Venue

New Zealand Vs India, 4th ODI: Live Streaming, TV Guide, India's Likely XIs, Date, Time And Venue

Here's All You Need To Know About The Penultimate Match Of The Five-Match ODI Series.

Outlook Web Bureau 29 January 2019
New Zealand Vs India, 4th ODI: Live Streaming, TV Guide, India's Likely XIs, Date, Time And Venue
New Zealand Vs India, 4th ODI: Live Streaming, TV Guide, India's Likely XIs, Date, Time And Venue
outlookindia.com
2019-01-29T21:11:37+0530
Also Read

India are on a high. Having taken an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match ODI series, India will target a clean sweep against New Zealand.

Despite the absence of skipper Virat Kohli, India will start as the favourites. If the visitors win the fourth match, a clean sweep becomes a distinct possibility.

But the visitors will most likely use this opportunity to test their bench strength, considering the World Cup is only months away.

Youngster Shubman Gill is likely to get his debut match, coming in for the absent skipper; while Ravindra Jadeja can be considered as a replacement for either Yuzvendra Chahal or Kuldeep Yadav. And chances of India continuing with Dinesh Karthik as the wicketkeeper are high even if MS Dhoni regains full fitness ahead of the match.

All You Need To Know About The Match:

Date:  January 31 (Thursday)
Time:  7:30 AM IST; 03:00 PM LOCAL
Venue: Seddon Park, Hamilton

TV Guide: Star Sports Network
Live Streaming: Hotstar

India's Predicted XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami

Squads:

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Trent Boult, James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham (wk), Colin Munro, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Todd Astle, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (wk), Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Siraj, K Khaleel Ahmed, Mohammed Shami, Vijay Shankar, Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Rohit Sharma Shubman Gill Ravindra Jadeja New Zealand India vs New Zealand Cricket Sports Sports

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Anna Hazare To Launch Hunger Strike From Tomorrow On Lokpal
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
  • PHOTO
  • NEWS
  • BLOGS
  • LATEST
more>>
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters