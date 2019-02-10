Super Fast MS Dhoni Stumps Tim Seifert In Fraction Of A Second – MUST WATCH

﻿
Dhoni became the first Indian to play 300 T20 matches.

Outlook Web Bureau 10 February 2019
Courtesy: Twitter (@BCCI)
2019-02-10T14:57:56+0530

Mahendra Singh Dhoni celebrated his 300th T20 match with yet another lightning-fast stumping during the third and final T20I match against New Zealand at Seddon Park, Hamilton on Sunday.

Dhoni, 37, displayed supreme abilities behind the wicket to dismiss Kiwi openers Tim Seifert off Kuldeep Yadav. The reflection time was a fraction of a second, and he didn't need to appeal.

Watch it here:

dhoni'smagic_edit_0 from Bobby Lobby on Vimeo.

Dhoni became the first Indian to play 300 T20 matches. But this was his 96th T20I. He played the rest for the rest came for the Indian Premier League (IPL) sides Rising Pune Supergiants and Chennai Super Kings.

Chasing their first T20I series win in New Zealand, India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bowl first.

or just type initial letters