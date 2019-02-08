India produced a clinical performance against New Zealand to level the three-match Twenty20 International series 1-1 on Friday.

Krunal Pandya, Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant played starring roles in India's seven-wicket win at Eden Park, Auckland.

After losing the toss in the must-win game, Indian bowlers restricted the hosts to 158/8 with Krunal taking three vital wickets at the top of the Kiwi batting order. Pacers Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Khaleel Ahmed also bowled well in the death overs.

India's chase started off to a good start with Rohit and Shikhar Dhawan posting 79 runs inside the first ten overs. Then Rishabh Pant played one of his better knocks to help India win the match comfortably.

Krunal, who returned with figures of 4-0-28-3, was adjudged the man of the match.

Here are the reactions from the two captains and man of the match:

Kane Williamson, New Zealand captain:

Missed the trick with the bat

I suppose the performance in Wellington was going to be difficult to replicate. We missed a trick or two with the bat. It was slightly more tricky to bat, but 20 more runs at the death would have been better.

Indian openers took the game away

It wasn't a 180-200 wicket for sure, but the opening partnership from India just took it away. It's important that as a side we are aware of the good bits we have done and put that into practice every time we come out to bat.

Eden Park full house pleases the skipper

Today it wasn't our day to be honest. Today wasn't as close as we would have liked, but having a full house like Eden Park, there isn't any better atmosphere in the world.

Rohit Sharma, India captain:

India executed plans better

Very pleased to see how we bowled, and we were quite clinical with the bat as well. We have quality in our side, but we executed our plans better today, after learning from our mistakes. It's important to understand the mistakes that we made - it's been a long tour for everyone.

It's going to be a cracker in the finale

So we didn't want to put a lot of pressure on the boys, just go in there with a clear mind. It's going to be a cracker of a game in the 3rd T20I, but nothing to take away from New Zealand, they're still a quality side.

Krunal Pandya, Man of the Match:

It felt really nice to contribute for the team. It's always special when you contribute to a win. The dimensions are quite different from Wellington, the straight boundaries were short and I had to adjust my length to it. Looking forward to the decider in two days' time.

The tour finale will be played at Seddon Park, Hamilton on Sunday. India have previously won the five-match ODI series 4-1.