A controversial dismissal, thanks to a horror show from the third umpire, threatened to overshadow the second Twenty20 International match between New Zealand and India at Eden Park, Auckland on Friday.

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won the toss and opted to bat first with both the teams fielding unchanged sides from the previous match. Kiwis started off to a cautious start, then ran into Krunal Pandya. The left-spinner from Mumbai rocked the hosts with three wickets, including a double strike in the sixth over.

Krunal first had Colin Munro caught at cover by Rohit Sharma off the second ball of the sixth over. He then trapped two-match old Daryl Mitchell in front, and that's when the controversy ensued.

Mitchell, convinced that he had knicked the ball, took a review with consultation from skipper Kane Williamson at the non-striker's end. But the third umpire Shaun Haig failed to take the note of the hot spot, which clearly showed the 'spot' and given the batsman out.

Celebrated commentator Harsha Bhogle, like many others, took to Twitter to have a say:

Once the DRS messed it up there was no solution other than asking the batsman to leave. The 3rd umpire has preferred snicko over hot spot. We haven't heard the last of this. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 8, 2019

In the commentary box, Simon Doull described the whole proceedings as "ridiculous", even as players have had a long discussion with on-field umpires.

Watch it here:

Mitchell, given out, was sent on his way back.