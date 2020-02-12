New Zealand Vs India, 1st Test: Ishant Sharma To Undergo Fitness Test On February 15

India national cricket team bowler Ishant Sharma will undergo a fitness test at Bengaluru's National Cricket Stadium on February, for the upcoming first Test match against New Zealand, starting on February 21, in Wellington.

(Cricket News)

He suffered a grade-3 tear on his ankle during Delhi-Vidarbha Ranji Trophy fixture in January. Since then, he has been on a rehabilitation programme at the NCA.

The fast bowler is crucial to India's plans in the upcoming Test series, and will be a boost if available.