February 12, 2020
Poshan
New Zealand Vs India, 1st Test: Ishant Sharma To Undergo Fitness Test On February 15

Ishant Sharma suffered a grade-3 tear on his ankle during Delhi-Vidarbha Ranji Trophy fixture in January. Since then, he has been on a rehabilitation programme at the NCA.

Outlook Web Bureau 12 February 2020
Ishant Sharma is crucial to India's plans in the upcoming Test series, and will be a boost if available.
India national cricket team bowler Ishant Sharma will undergo a fitness test at Bengaluru's National Cricket Stadium on February, for the upcoming first Test match against New Zealand, starting on February 21, in Wellington.

He suffered a grade-3 tear on his ankle during Delhi-Vidarbha Ranji Trophy fixture in January. Since then, he has been on a rehabilitation programme at the NCA.

The fast bowler is crucial to India's plans in the upcoming Test series, and will be a boost if available.

