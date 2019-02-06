Also Read NZ Vs IND, 1st T20I Updates

Dinesh Karthik was not at his best while fielding in the first Twenty20 International match against New Zealand at Wellington on Wednesday. A wicketkeeper by profession, DK found himself dropping two catches in the outfield.

But the 33-year-old took a stunning juggling catch to make up for the missed chances. Kiwi debutant Daryl Mitchell hit the last ball of the 15th over, bowled by Hardik Pandya, with some conviction.

DK, fielding at long-on, went for the catch but having realised that he's going out of the field, juggled the ball before completing the catch with a diving effort.

A stunned Mitchell stood there in shock as India celebrated the wicket. Watch it here:

Earlier, DK dropped Tim Seifert in the 11th over off the bowling of Krunal Panday, then towards the close of play, dropped another, that of Ross Taylor, off Hardik.

New Zealand posted 219/6 thanks to Seifert'sa 84.