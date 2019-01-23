Awesome Stumping! Veteran MS Dhoni Still Beats The Clock – VIDEO

Veteran Indian wicketkeeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni was a busy man behind the stumps during the first ODI match against New Zealand at Napier on Wednesday.

The 37-year-old not only helped Indian bowlers execute plans better but also showed his lightning quick reflex actions to dismiss Kiwi tailender Lockie Ferguson in the 36th over.

Ferguson failed to pick the second ball as Kuldeep Yadav's tossed up delivery took some turn. Having beaten by the ball, Ferguson found the bails already dislodged while attempting to cover the line.

Watch the dismissal here:

India dismissed the Kiwis for a paltry 157, but the target was revised to 156 after the setting sun stopped the play at McLean Park for a while.