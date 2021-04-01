New Zealand Vs Bangladesh, 3rd T20I, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch The Match

New Zealand beat Bangladesh by 28 runs in the rain-affected second Twenty20 and took a winning 2-0 lead in the three-match series. Live Scorecard | Cricket News

Bangladesh have not been able to put up a fight on this tour and would like to salvage some pride when they take on the hosts in the third and final T20 of the series.

In the second T20, sent in by Bangladesh, New Zealand were 173-5 in the 18th over when its innings was cut short by rain. Bangladesh was set a revised winning target of 170 from 16 overs under the Duckworth Lewis system and finished 142-7.

The series win was New Zealand's seventh at home this season; four of those were in T20s, two in tests, and one in one-day internationals.

Amid bizarre scenes, Bangladesh began before match referee Jeff Crowe officially calculated its revised total. The umpires stopped the match with Bangladesh 12-0 after 1.3 overs, waiting for official notification of the new target.

There was a long delay while Crowe worked feverishly at his computer. At one point he had what appeared to be an angry exchange with Bangladesh coach Russell Domingo.

Match and telecast details:

Match: 3rd T20 International cricket match between New Zealand and Bangladesh

Date: March 30 (Tuesday), 2021

Time: 11:30 AM IST/ 7:00 PM Local

Venue: Auckland

TV Channels: Not available in India.

Live Streaming: FanCode (Subscription required)

Elsewhere...

Bangladesh: Gazi TV

New Zealand: Spark Sport

Playing XIs in the previous match:

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Will Young, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Tim Southee (c), Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Hamish Bennett.

Bangladesh: Liton Das (wk), Mohammad Naim, Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah (c), Afif Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed.

Likely XIs:

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Will Young, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Tim Southee (c), Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Hamish Bennett.

Bangladesh: Liton Das (wk), Mohammad Naim, Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah (c), Afif Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman.

Squads:

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Will Young, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Tim Southee (c), Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Hamish Bennett, Adam Milne, Todd Astle.

Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Liton Das (wk), Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah (c), Afif Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Mushfiqur Rahim, Rubel Hossain, Al-Amin Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mehidy Hasan, Hasan Mahmud.

*Live scorecard and commentary will be available after the toss.

