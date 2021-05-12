May 12, 2021
Poshan
New Zealand Cricketers Likely To Leave Maldives For England This Weekend: BlackCaps Coach Gary Stead

New Zealand will take on England in a Test series, followed by the ICC World Test Championship final against India

PTI 12 May 2021, Last Updated at 1:02 pm
New Zealand cricketers, including skipper Kane Williamson, who are quarantining in Maldives after the IPL's suspension might head to England this weekend for an upcoming two-Test series, team coach Gary Stead has said. (More Cricket News)

Williamson, Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson, and physio Tommy Simsek are currently undergoing isolation in the Maldives and the Test series against England is due to start on June 2, followed by the World Test Championship final against India from June 18 in Southampton.

"I don't know all the details right now," Stead was quoted as saying by 'ESPNcricinfo'.

"My understanding is that they are looking to leave somewhere around the time that we leave (May 15, 16 or 17) in that time frame. My understanding is that England board is still working through the final details of what it means to come through the Maldives as opposed to New Zealand," he added.

Maldives has been placed in the UK government's red list , which means that no direct flights from that country would be allowed in England and residents coming from there will have to undergo 10-day quarantine.

Stead also hinted that pacer Trent Boult, who went home after the IPL's suspension, might be available only for the WTC final and the preceding Tests against England.

"Everyone has got their reasons around it," Stead said.

"India changed very, very quickly, over the space of two or three days, and there were options put in front of the guys and he (Boult) felt for him and his mental health, the best thing he could do was get home for a while.

"He will be ready. We are working through what build-up looks like to him and his readiness for the World Test Championship final when he comes back to us."

