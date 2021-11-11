Advertisement
Thursday, Nov 11, 2021
New Zealand Are Strongest Cricket Team Across All Formats Right Now, Opines Michael Atherton

The T20 World Cup final on Sunday will be New Zealand's third final appearance at an ICC global event in as many years. The previous two are 2019 ODI World Cup final and World Test Championship Final earlier this year.

New Zealand Are Strongest Cricket Team Across All Formats Right Now, Opines Michael Atherton
New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell (R) and Mitchell Santner celebrate after winning the T20 World Cup semifinal against England in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. | AP

New Zealand Are Strongest Cricket Team Across All Formats Right Now, Opines Michael Atherton
2021-11-11T15:09:26+05:30
PTI

PTI

PTI
Published: 11 Nov 2021, Updated: 11 Nov 2021 3:09 pm

Former England skipper Michael Atherton feels New Zealand is the strongest team across all three formats of the game at the moment after the Black Caps reached their maiden T20 World Cup final. (More Cricket News)

New Zealand registered a sensational five-wicket win over favourites England in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday in the first semifinal. It would be their third final appearance at an ICC global event in as many years.

Over the past few years, the Black Caps have proved themselves to be a force in all three formats. They reached the final of the ODI World Cup in 2019, losing to England on boundary count and are the holders of the inaugural World Test Championship title.

“They are an outstanding team, in all formats of the game really,” Atherton told ‘Sky Sports’. “They are through to another World Cup final, they were a sliver away from winning the last World Cup in 2019, they are the World Test Championship winners.

“Across formats, you would have to say they are the strongest team at the moment so congratulations to them, a fantastic achievement with limited resources in terms of personnel and money and things that we've often talked about,” he added.

Chasing 167, the Black Caps were on the back foot when star opener Martin Guptill and skipper Kane Williamson were dismissed by Chris Woakes inside the first three overs of the reply. England kept mounting pressure but opener Daryl Mitchell and Jimmy Neesham had other plans.

Mitchell blazed his away to an unbeaten 47-ball 72 before Neesham hit a flurry of sixes to give New Zealand the win. “It just changed so quickly tonight. For a long time in that chase, I thought England were ahead of the game,” Atherton said.

“The pitch looked two-paced and sluggish, no one really got going and suddenly Neesham comes out and changed that game with some fantastic hitting,” Atherton said. Pakistan take on Australia in the second semifinal and Atherton feels the former champions have the edge over Aaron Finch and Co.

“I'm going with Pakistan, I think they have got the best and most varied attack in this competition. You think of that attack: Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, the spinners, the combinations that they have so I reckon they got the best attack and I think they will win it,” he said.

PTI Mike Atherton Mitchell Santner Kane Williamson Abu Dhabi Cricket New Zealand national cricket team England national cricket team T20 World Cup 2021 Sports
