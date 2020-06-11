June 11, 2020
Poshan
New MotoGP 2020 Calendar Confirmed With Season To Resume On July 19

MotoGP will return in July, more than four months after the season-opener in Qatar had to be cancelled to due coronavirus

Omnisport 11 June 2020
MotoGP has confirmed its revised 2020 calendar, outlining plans for a minimum of 13 races before the end of the year beginning on July 19.

Coronavirus Outbreak Coverage | Sports News

The MotoGP season never managed to begin before the coronavirus pandemic brought sport to a grinding halt across the world, with the opening race in Qatar called off due to restrictions on flights from Italy.

Although organisers suggested early on that a late-July resumption was a target, a further seven events had to be cancelled and three more were postponed.

But racing will resume on July 19, with the Circuito de Jerez hosting consecutive Grands Prix – first for the Spanish GP, followed by the Andalusian.

The season will continue on August 9 in Brno, Czech Republic, before then moving to Austria for two races, San Marino for another couple, Barcelona and then Le Mans.

The final four scheduled events will all take place in Spain, with Aragon and Valencia getting two apiece across October and November.

Another four races outside of Europe could also be added between November 22 and December 13, with rounds in the United States, Argentina, Thailand and Malaysia all set aside.

A decision on those will be confirmed before July 31.

