Most Indian cricket captains are eloquent, and Sourav Ganguly is no different. On Wednesday, soon after taking charge of the Indian cricket as the new president of BCCI, the 47-year-old shares some quotable quotes. (Cricket News)

During his first press conference as the president, Ganguly covered almost every aspect of Indian cricket, from Virat Kohli's captaincy to MS Dhoni's retirement and also the conflict of interests. Here top 11 quotes:

1. On his new role: "I find myself in a position where I can make a change and it's a challenge."

2. On the new BCCI regime: "It's a very young group. We will have to do a lot of hard work to understand what's been going on."

3. On corruption: "No compromise on credibility, corruption-free and same for all BCCI, just as I led India."

4. On India captain Virat Kohli: "Virat Kohli is the most important man in Indian cricket, we will listen to him. Mutual respect will be there, opinions will be there."

5. On India not winning World Cup under Kohli and Ravi Shastri: "Yes you can say that they have not won a World Cup but you don't win a World Cup every time."

6. On MS Dhoni's retirement: "Champions don't finish very quickly. Till I am around, everybody will be respected."

7. On players' welfare: "We are here to make the lives of the cricketers easier and not more difficult. Everything will be decided on the basis of performance."

8. On conflict of interests: "Conflict is still an issue. CoA status report has addressed the issue. Still don't know when it will be solved and heard."

9. On performance: "Performance is the most important thing and will decide the future of Indian cricket. Everything will be based on performance."

10. On dual captaincy: "I don't think this question arises. India is winning at the moment. They are probably the best team in the world."

11. On Test cricket and Kohli's five-stadium suggestion: "Same fans turn up for the IPL. So it is more than just the stadium. Test cricket needs revisit of how it can be popularised."

Ganguly, 47, served as the Cricket of Bengal President from 2015, before becoming the first cricketer in 65 years to take charge as full-time BCCI President after Maharaja of Vizianagaram in 1954.