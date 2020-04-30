'Never A Dull Moment With Rishi Kapoor Around': Indian Sports Stars Mourn Actor's Death, Extend Condolences

Indian sports stars condoled the death of legendary actor Rishi Kapoor, who died on Thursday. A day after Irrfan Khan breathed his last, Kapoor, 67, too died at a Mumbai hospital. (More Sports News)

Batting great Sachin Tendulkar said felt "very very sad" to hear about the demise of the veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor, whose movies he has watched since his childhood. The player extended his heartfelt condolences to the family.

"Very very sad to hear about the passing away of Rishi ji. I grew up watching his movies and he was always very gracious when we met over the years. May his soul Rest in Peace. My heartfelt condolences to Neetu ji, Ranbir and the whole Kapoor family," Tendulkar tweeted.

Virat Kohli, captain of the men's national cricket team, said the death of top actors Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor in quick succession is "hard to accept" and described the tragic turn of events as "unreal and unbelievable".

"This is unreal and unbelievable. Yesterday Irrfan Khan and today Rishi Kapoor ji. It's hard to accept this as a legend passes away today," Kohli wrote on his Twitter handle.

Boxer Vijender Singh and former India spinner Anil Kumble were the first ones among the sports fraternity to condole the demise of Kapoor.

"Another great versatile actor left us today #RishiKapoor Ji, saddened with shocking news Condolences to his family #RIPRishiKapoor," Vijender tweeted.

Taking to Twitter, Kumble wrote: "#RishiKapoor childhood hero...gone..heartfelt condolences to his family and friends".

Former India cricketer Madan Lal wrote: "Shocking and devastating this news has been. Can't imagine that Rishi Kapoor is no more. 2020 has been devastating."

"Shocking to say the least. Never a dull moment with Rishi Kapoor around. A laugh a minute. My prayers and thoughts are with Neetu ji, Ranbir and Riddhima. God bless his soul," said India head coach Ravi Shastri.

Opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan wrote: "It's shocking to hear about the sudden demise of #RishiKapoor ji. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. May his soul rest in peace."

Former opening batsman Virender Sehwag also paid his respects and said: "Extremely disheartened to learn about the passing away of #RishiKapoor Ji. Heartfelt condolences to his family. Om Shanti".

Indian women's ODI team skipper Mithali Raj termed the actor's demise as "huge loss" and said she will miss him on the silver screen.

"Shocked by the demise of veteran actor Rishi Kapoorji.Never quite got his due for the acting genius that he was! His boyish smile,straight talking ,jovial & endearing personality won him millions of followers.Huge loss.Will miss dearly on the silver screen. OM Shanti #gonesoon," Raj tweeted.

India spinner Harbhajan Singh also mourned the death of the actor and wrote, "Woke up with this very sad news @chintskap is no more #RIPRishikapoor ji Condolence to the family.."

In September 2019, the veteran actor returned to Mumbai after staying in New York for almost a year for cancer treatment. He was last seen in the 2019 film 'The Body' alongside Emraan Hashmi and Shobita Sobhita Dhulipala.

Kapoor, who had a glorious career in Hindi cinema spanning over four decades, was admitted at HN Reliance hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday. He had been battling leukemia for the last two years.

The actor is survived by his wife Neetu Kapoor, actor son Ranbir and daughter Ridhima.

Irrfan, too, was battling a rare cancer and had been away from the public eye since his diagnosis in 2018.

Tributes poured in for both the actors from the sporting fraternity with many top athletes offering condolences to the bereaved families.