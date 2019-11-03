Poshan
Netherlands Cruise Past Papua New Guinea To Win ICC T20 World Cup Qualifying Tournament

Both Netherlands and Papua New Guinea had already made sure of their places at next year's T20 World Cup in Australia along with Oman, Scotland, Namibia and Ireland with Saturday's game at Dubai International Stadium being played for classification purposes.

03 November 2019
PNG struggled to 128 for 8 off their 20 overs with Glover taking 3-24 before the Dutch reached their target with six balls to spare after Cooper had made 41 off 33 balls.
Netherlands cruised past Papua New Guinea by seven wickets in the final of the T20 World Cup qualifying tournament with Ben Cooper and Brandon Glover starring with bat and ball.

Earlier, Ireland defeated Namibia by 27 runs in the third-place play-off.

