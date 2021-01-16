NBA Wrap: LA Lakers Cruise As Bucks, Celtics Extend Winning Streaks

The Los Angeles Lakers cruised to a victory in the NBA, while the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics also extended their winning streaks. (More Sports News)

LeBron James had a double-double of 21 points and 11 assists as the Lakers recorded a comfortable 112-95 win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday.

Kyle Kuzma contributed 11 points and 13 rebounds off the bench, while Anthony Davis struggled from the field, shooting five-of-16 for his 17 points.

Pelicans star Zion Williamson finished with 21 points and 12 rebounds, but the Lakers extended their winning streak to five.

Giannis Antetokounmpo's 31 points and nine rebounds helped the Bucks overcome the Dallas Mavericks 112-109.

Luka Doncic fell just short of a triple-double, contributing 28 points, 13 assists and nine rebounds in the Mavericks' loss.

The Bucks (9-4) have won four straight to sit behind the Celtics (8-3) in the Eastern Conference.

Giannis & Luka, doing their thing. @Giannis_An34: 31 PTS, 9 REB, W@luka7doncic: 28 PTS, 9 REB, 13 AST pic.twitter.com/IC2IxW3ill — NBA (@NBA) January 16, 2021

Brown leads returning Celtics, Drummond stars

Jaylen Brown had 21 points and eight assists in the Celtics' 124-97 win over the Orlando Magic. It was Boston's first game in a week.

A huge double-double of 33 points and 23 rebounds from Andre Drummond saw the Cleveland Cavaliers edge the New York Knicks 106-103.

The Los Angeles Clippers thrashed the Sacramento Kings 138-100 thanks to 27 points, six assists and four rebounds from Kawhi Leonard.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander posted 33 points and 10 assists in the Oklahoma City Thunder's 127-125 victory over the Chicago Bulls.

Career-high 33 PTS for @shaiglalex

12 in the 4th quarter

Spinning and-1 to force OT



SGA fuels the @okcthunder's 22-point comeback! #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/4JXBKcfNiX — NBA (@NBA) January 16, 2021

Bulls' narrow losses continue

The Bulls are on a four-game losing streak, with those defeats coming by four, two, three and two points. It is the first time in team history they have lost four in a row with each loss by four points or fewer, as per Stats Perform. The last team with a streak that long was the Washington Wizards in 2009 (six straight).

Drummond dynamite

Drummond produced a huge performance for the Cavs. He was 10-of-18 from the field and 16 of his 23 rebounds were on the defensive end.

Friday's results

Boston Celtics 124-97 Orlando Magic

Cleveland Cavaliers 106-103 New York Knicks

Milwaukee Bucks 112-109 Dallas Mavericks

Oklahoma City Thunder 127-125 Chicago Bulls

Utah Jazz 116-92 Atlanta Hawks

Los Angeles Lakers 112-95 New Orleans Pelicans

Los Angeles Clippers 138-100 Sacramento Kings

Magic at Nets

James Harden is set to make his debut for the Brooklyn Nets (7-6) against the Orlando Magic (6-6) on Saturday. Harden's trade from the Houston Rockets to the Nets was confirmed on Thursday.

