NBA Trade: LeBron James' LA Lakers Set To Sign Marc Gasol – Report

NBA champions the Los Angeles Lakers have reportedly agreed to sign Toronto Raptors star Marc Gasol via free agency. (More Sports News)

A free agent in Toronto – where he won the title in 2019 – Gasol is set to sign a two-year deal with the Lakers, according to ESPN.

After trading JaVale McGee and his contract to the Cleveland Cavaliers, the deal will also see Jordan Bell and Alfonzo McKinnie head to the Lakers on non-guaranteed contracts.

Gasol was initially drafted by the Lakers in 2007 but his rights were traded to the Memphis Grizzlies in 2008 in a deal that sent his older brother Pau to Los Angeles.

Marc Gasol joined the Raptors from the Grizzlies last year, and the Spaniard enjoyed immediate success.

OFFICIAL: Wesley Matthews is joining the #LakeShow pic.twitter.com/UpRsKT2Aio — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) November 22, 2020

The 35-year-old averaged 9.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game following his February switch in 2019 – Toronto, led by Kawhi Leonard, capturing their maiden championship.

Last season, Gasol averaged 7.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game as the Raptors lost in the Eastern Conference semi-finals.

Gasol joins a Lakers side who ended their 10-year wait for a title in October's NBA Finals.

LeBron James and the Lakers have already recruited Sixth Man of the Year Montrezl Harrell from city rivals the Los Angeles Clippers in free agency, having seen Dwight Howard depart for the Philadelphia 76ers.

On Sunday, the Lakers also confirmed the signing of shooting guard Wesley Matthews, who played for the Milwaukee Bucks in 2019-20.

