NBA Finals: LeBron James Not Thinking About Legacy As LA Lakers Close In On Title

LeBron James is not thinking about his legacy as the Los Angeles Lakers stand on the cusp of an NBA championship. (More Sports News)

The Lakers lead the Miami Heat 3-1 in the NBA Finals and can clinch their first title since 2010 with victory in Game 5 on Friday.

James, alongside Anthony Davis, has led the way as he closes in on his fourth championship but first since joining the Lakers in 2018-19.

The 35-year-old is also well placed to claim a fourth NBA Finals MVP, having not scored under 25 points in four games against the Heat at Walt Disney World Resort.

James also has three double-doubles to his name in this season's Finals as debate about his position among the league's greats continues.

However, James is far more interested in inspiring others after telling reporters on Thursday: "I don't really think about it too much. I think the story will be told how it's supposed to be told and be written how it's supposed to be written. But I don't live my life thinking about legacy.

"What I do off the floor is what means more to me than what I do on the floor. Seeing my kids on the back of a Wheaties box yesterday was one of the best moments of my life. Seeing my mom unveil the box back in my hometown of Akron, Ohio, yesterday was some of the best news, videos and pictures that I've ever seen, that I could ever get.

"The game of basketball will pass me by. There will be a new group of young kids and vets and rookies throughout the course of this game. So, I can't worry about that as far as on the floor.

"How I move, how I walk, what I preach, what I talk about, how I inspire the next generation is what matters to me the most. And if you appreciate my game, then cool. If you didn't, then that's cool, too. That's what it boils down to."

James is preparing for his 259th playoff game, tying Derek Fisher for the most all-time.

The former Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat superstar has also won 17 of his past 18 games with an opportunity to close out a series.

Asked about his mindset, James added: "[It is] Just who I am. Just the way I prepare my mind, prepare my body, prepare for the moment. Just having that desperation coming to a close-out game. I've been victorious after having that mindset.

"But that's just who I've become and how I've challenged and channelled my mindset. Living in the moment and not taking it for granted and just channelling that desperation, just knowing that the opponent and the man that's across from you has that same feeling. That's what it is."

