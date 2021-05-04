NBA: Anthony Davis Stars As Los Angeles Lakers Halt Losing Run, Assists Galore For Russell Westbrook

The Los Angeles Lakers ended their three-game losing run despite being without LeBron James as they defeated the Denver Nuggets 93-89 in the NBA on Monday. (More Sports News)

Anthony Davis scored 25 points for the Lakers with seven rebounds and a crucial last-gasp block on Nuggets guard Facundo Campazzo's three-point attempt.

The Lakers, who had lost six of their past seven coming in, were undermanned with James sitting out with a sore right ankle, while Dennis Schroder was absent too.

The win improves the Lakers to 37-28 and moves them back into fifth in the Western Conference.

The Philadelphia 76ers were also winners on Monday, knocking off the Chicago Bulls 106-94 to improve their record to 44-21, holding top spot in the East.

Forward Tobias Harris top scored with 21 points, while Joel Embiid had a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Westbrook goes wild again

Russell Westbrook went next level with his latest triple-double with 14 points, 21 rebounds and 24 assists in the Washington Wizards' 154-141 win over the Indiana Pacers.

In a high-scoring game, Westbrook's 24 assists was a career-high. It was also an NBA record five triple-doubles with 20-plus assists, going past Magic Johnson and Rajon Rondo with four.

The Wizards finished with 50 assists against the Pacers, which was the most by a team since 1990.

Russell Westbrook has now tallied five triple-doubles with 20+ AST, the most in @NBAHistory. Magic Johnson and Rajon Rondo each recorded 4 such games. @EliasSports pic.twitter.com/u7o5fEmFy3 — NBA.com/Stats (@nbastats) May 4, 2021

Danilo Gallinari scored 28 points off the bench as the Atlanta Hawks got past the Portland Trail Blazers 123-114 in a crucial game for playoffs spots.

Rudy Gobert scored 24 points and had 15 rebounds as the Utah Jazz returned to first place in the West with a 110-99 victory over the San Antonio Spurs.

Stephen Curry scored 41 points while Draymond Green had a triple-double as the Golden State Warriors won 123-108 over the New Orleans Pelicans, boosting their play-in hopes.

The Warriors moved past the Memphis Grizzlies into eighth after they went down to the in-form New York Knicks 118-104.

Bogdan Bog-down-ovic

There was an amusing moment in the Hawks' win over the Trail Blazers, when Bogdan Bogdanovic stumbled on a fast break upon a pass from Trae Young which clonked him in the head.

Melo moves into all-time top 10

Carmelo Anthony's 14 points for the Trail Blazers saw him move into the top 10 all-time scorers in NBA history.

Melo drops 14 PTS en route to moving into 10th on the all-time scoring list! pic.twitter.com/DkKjMJJAl9 — NBA (@NBA) May 4, 2021

Monday's results

Orlando Magic 119-112 Detroit Pistons

Washington Wizards 154-141 Indiana Pacers

Golden State Warriors 123-108 New Orleans Pelicans

Atlanta Hawks 123-114 Portland Trail Blazers

New York Knicks 118-104 Memphis Grizzlies

Philadelphia 76ers 106-94 Chicago Bulls

Utah Jazz 110-99 San Antonio Spurs

Los Angeles Lakers 93-89 Denver Nuggets

Nets at Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks (40-24) and the Brooklyn Nets (43-22) meet for the second time in three days as seedings spots in the East get determined.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine