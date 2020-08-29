August 29, 2020
Corona
National Sports Day: PM Narendra Modi Assures 'Numerous Efforts' To Support Talent

In a series of tweets to mark National Sports Day, PM Narendra Modi also urged fellow Indians to make sports and fitness exercises part of their daily routine

PTI 29 August 2020
File - Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets as he arrives to take part in the 74th Independence Day celebrations, at Red Fort in New Delhi
File Photo - PTI
2020-08-29T13:26:53+05:30

Lauding sportspersons who have represented India and made it proud, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said his government is making numerous efforts to popularise sports and support sporting talent in the country. (More Sports News)
 
In a series of tweets to mark National Sports Day, he also urged everyone to make sports and fitness exercises a part of their daily routine. 

"National Sports Day is a day to celebrate the remarkable achievements of all those exemplary sportspersons who have represented India in various sports and made our nation proud. Their tenacity and determination are outstanding," he said. 

The prime minister also paid tribute to Major Dhyan Chand, the legendary hockey player whose birth anniversary is celebrated as National Sports Day, and said his magic with the hockey stick can never be forgotten. 

"Government of India is making numerous efforts to popularise sports and support sporting talent in India. At the same time, I urge everyone to make sports and fitness exercises a part of their daily routine. There are many benefits of doing so. May everyone be happy and healthy," he added. 

This is also a day to laud the outstanding support given by the families, coaches and support staff towards the success of our talented athletes, Modi said.

