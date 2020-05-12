May 12, 2020
Poshan
National Anti-Doping Agency's Disciplinary Panel Reintroduces Akhil Kumar

Akhil Kumar, who is also serving in Haryana Police as ACP Gurugram, was formerly in the NADA panel from 2017 to 2019.

PTI 12 May 2020
National Anti-Doping Agency's Disciplinary Panel Reintroduces Akhil Kumar
Akhil Kumar is among the most accomplished names in Indian boxing and has also been the government observer for the sport between 2017 and 2019.
National Anti-Doping Agency's Disciplinary Panel Reintroduces Akhil Kumar
Former Commonwealth Games gold-winning boxer Akhil Kumar has been re-inducted into the National Anti-Doping Agency's Disciplinary Panel.

Akhil, who is also serving in Haryana Police as ACP Gurugram, was formerly in the panel from 2017 to 2019.

"Not an extension, it's a case of reinduction in anti-doping disciplinary panel," NADA Director General Navin Agarwal told PTI.

The Arjuna award-winning Olympian is among the most accomplished names in Indian boxing and has also been the government observer for the sport between 2017 and 2019.

"I have been a part of this panel earlier and I am looking forward to being a member again. I will give my best to fulfil the responsibility which comes with this role," the 39-year-old told PTI.

In the past, the Haryana-boxer has advocated criminalising doping while expressing his views on the menace.

The NADA ADDP also features track-and-field Arjuna awardee Ashwini Nachappa among others.

