National Anti-Doping Agency's Disciplinary Panel Reintroduces Akhil Kumar

Former Commonwealth Games gold-winning boxer Akhil Kumar has been re-inducted into the National Anti-Doping Agency's Disciplinary Panel.
Coronavirus Outbreak Coverage | Sports News
Akhil, who is also serving in Haryana Police as ACP Gurugram, was formerly in the panel from 2017 to 2019.
"Not an extension, it's a case of reinduction in anti-doping disciplinary panel," NADA Director General Navin Agarwal told PTI.
The Arjuna award-winning Olympian is among the most accomplished names in Indian boxing and has also been the government observer for the sport between 2017 and 2019.
"I have been a part of this panel earlier and I am looking forward to being a member again. I will give my best to fulfil the responsibility which comes with this role," the 39-year-old told PTI.
In the past, the Haryana-boxer has advocated criminalising doping while expressing his views on the menace.
The NADA ADDP also features track-and-field Arjuna awardee Ashwini Nachappa among others.
Preparing To Start Domestic Flight Operations Within A Week: Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Puri
Former PM Manmohan Singh Admitted To Delhi's AIIMS
'Betrayal By Elected Govts': Activist Aruna Roy On Suspension Of Labour Laws
'Stopping Covid-19 Spread To Villages Biggest Challenge': PM Modi During Meet With CMs
How Much Would You Pay For A Kidney?
T20 World Cup: ICC Still Planning For Mega-event, Players Not So Confident
How Ethical Are Our Choices In Times Of Pandemic?
Legendary Para-athlete Deepa Malik Announces Retirement