Advertisement
Saturday, Nov 13, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Nathan Lyon Wants To Help Australia Win 'Massive' Test Series In India

Australia, who last visited India in 2017, were scheduled to tour the country in October this year but due to the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the slot was used to host the ongoing T20 World Cup.

Nathan Lyon Wants To Help Australia Win 'Massive' Test Series In India
Nathan Lyon, who will turn 34 in a week, could get a chance to play in India in 2023. | File Photo

Trending

Nathan Lyon Wants To Help Australia Win 'Massive' Test Series In India
outlookindia.com
2021-11-13T16:11:40+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 13 Nov 2021, Updated: 13 Nov 2021 4:11 pm

Nowhere close to retiring, experienced Australian spinner Nathan Lyon says one of his long-term goals is to play a "massive role" in a Test series win in India. (More Cricket News)

India have won the last three Test series against Australia including back-to-back victories Down Under in 2018-19 and 2020-21.

Australia, who last visited India in 2017, were scheduled to tour the country in October this year but due to the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the slot was used to host the ongoing T20 World Cup.

Lyon, who will turn 34 in a week, could get a chance to play in India in 2023.

"One of the big goals is I'd really like to be part of an Australian team that can win a Test series in India," Lyon was quoted as saying by 'Sydney Morning Herald'.

From the Magazine

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Private MBA Institutions In India

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Public MBA Institutions In India

The Great Indian Dream: How Youngsters Are Creating Wealth With Offbeat Ideas

Indian Richie Rich: A Billion Bucks Worth Of Brash And Brilliant Minds

Diary | 'Udham Singh' Is An Emotional Journey: Vicky Kaushal

"I think I can play a massive role in that as well. That's definitely one of my big goals. I think that's one of the big goals team-wise. That is a big focus."

The Ashes at home, beginning next month, could be Lyon's last against traditional rivals England but the spinner says he is still hungry and doesn't see any reason why he can't go on to play one more in 2025.

"To be honest, I don't see a reason why not," he said.

"I've always said this from day one: if I wake up one morning and don't have the drive to get better, that's when I need to walk away from the game," said Lyon, who is one shy of his 400th Test wicket.

"But I'm waking up hungrier than ever now. I feel like I have a lot to give and I'm looking forward to it. I'm nowhere close to finishing in my eyes."

Tags

PTI Nathan Lyon Cricket India vs Australia India national cricket team Australia national cricket team ICC World Test Championship Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

AUS Vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2021 Final: Why Sunrisers Hyderabad Discard David Warner Will Be A Marked Man In New Zealand Camp

AUS Vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2021 Final: Why Sunrisers Hyderabad Discard David Warner Will Be A Marked Man In New Zealand Camp

AUS Vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2021 Final: New Zealand, Australia Clash To Determine New Champions - Stats Preview

Tamil Nadu Comeback In Near Future Looks Tough For Vaccine-Hesitant Murali Vijay

2022 Under-19 Cricket World Cup: Shivnarine Chanderpaul Appointed As West Indies Under-19 Batting Consultant

US High Jumper Erik Kynard To Get 2012 Olympic Gold Medal From Russian Doper

WTA Finals: Anett Kontaveit Beats Karolina Pliskova To Enter Semifinals; Extends Winning Streak To 21 Games

2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Egypt Through To World Cup Qualifying Playoffs

Ex-Pakistan Star Shahid Afridi Tells Virat Kohli To Quit Captaincy, Focus On Batting

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Photos: Pushkar Camel Fair Back After Covid Outbreak

Photos: Pushkar Camel Fair Back After Covid Outbreak

Epiphany For Revival

Epiphany For Revival

WTA Finals 2021: Women's Tennis Season-ending Finale In Pics

WTA Finals 2021: Women's Tennis Season-ending Finale In Pics

Mathew Wade Cameo Sinks Pakistan, Puts Australia In T20 World Cup Final

Mathew Wade Cameo Sinks Pakistan, Puts Australia In T20 World Cup Final

Advertisement

More from Sports

Brazilian Grand Prix: F1 Champion Lewis Hamilton Tops Qualifying, Gets 5-Place Grid Penalty

Brazilian Grand Prix: F1 Champion Lewis Hamilton Tops Qualifying, Gets 5-Place Grid Penalty

Tokyo Olympics Bronze Medal-Winning Hockey Stars To Join National Camp In Bhubaneswar

Tokyo Olympics Bronze Medal-Winning Hockey Stars To Join National Camp In Bhubaneswar

AUS vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2021: Ever-consistent New Zealand Look For 2nd World Title Vs Trans-Tasman Rival Australia

AUS vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2021: Ever-consistent New Zealand Look For 2nd World Title Vs Trans-Tasman Rival Australia

2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Harry Kane Powers England Towards Qualification; Jorginho's Miss Costs Italy

2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Harry Kane Powers England Towards Qualification; Jorginho's Miss Costs Italy

Read More from Outlook

Brand Factor: Did Influencers Push Up Diwali Sales?

Brand Factor: Did Influencers Push Up Diwali Sales?

Kamalika Ghosh / Brands continue to tap influencer marketing this festive season to push sales, drive revenue

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Private MBA Institutions In India

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Private MBA Institutions In India

XLRI, Jamshedpur tops Outlook-ICARE's annual rankings of India’s top private MBA institutions for 2022. Check here the full list:

Feels Great To Be In Same Club As Sachin, Dhoni: Mithali

Feels Great To Be In Same Club As Sachin, Dhoni: Mithali

Priya Nagi / Mithali Raj received the Khel Ratna from President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday. The Test and ODI team captain has dedicated the national award to her family

Poison In The Air: Delhi’s Worst Nightmare Comes True Again

Poison In The Air: Delhi’s Worst Nightmare Comes True Again

It’s that time of the year when crop residue burning, Diwali fireworks and vehicular pollution turn Delhi into a gas chamber.

Advertisement