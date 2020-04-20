April 20, 2020
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Mushfiqur Rahim To Auction His Bat To Help Raise Funds For COVID-19 Relief Work In Bangladesh

Mushfiqur Rahim To Auction His Bat To Help Raise Funds For COVID-19 Relief Work In Bangladesh

More than 2000 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Bangladesh.

PTI 20 April 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Mushfiqur Rahim To Auction His Bat To Help Raise Funds For COVID-19 Relief Work In Bangladesh
Mushfiqur Rahim made a double hundred with the bat.
Twitter
Mushfiqur Rahim To Auction His Bat To Help Raise Funds For COVID-19 Relief Work In Bangladesh
outlookindia.com
2020-04-20T12:23:14+0530

Bangladesh wicket-keeper batsman Mushfiqur Rahim has decided to auction his bat, with which he scored a double hundred against Sri Lanka in 2013, to raise funds for the COVID-19 relief work in his country.

Coronavirus Outbreak Coverage | Sports News

"I am putting up the bat with which I made a double hundred for auction," Mushfiqur told the Dhaka-based Bengali daily 'Prothom Alo'.

"It will be put up online, so let's see how we can go about it. I urge everyone with the ability to push up the price of the bat since the proceeds will be spent entirely for the poor people."

More than 2000 have tested positive for coronavirus in Bangladesh.

Last week, star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan had urged his fellow players to help the poor by auctioning their equipment and jerseys.

England wicket-keeper batsman Jos Buttler raised 65,000 pounds by auctioning his World Cup final jersey.

Next Story >>

Coronavirus: Could Host Two Consecituve Races If Required – British Grand Prix Organisers

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Cricket Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos