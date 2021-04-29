Mumbai Indians Vs Rajasthan Royals, Live Streaming: Likely XIs, Head- to-head, How To Watch IPL 2021 Match

Mumbai Indians (MI) seems to be in a spot of bother after two successive losses and will aim to turn things around when they face inconsistent Rajasthan Royals (RR) in an afternoon encounter of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, on Thursday.

Mumbai suffered a one-sided defeat at the hands of Punjab Kings and before that MI had lost to Delhi Capitals. Rajasthan have also been riding rough posting just two wins this season. But crucially they are coming off a six-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders.

According to reports RR are out in the market looking to recruit few players from other teams as their overseas reserves are low.

Jofra Archer and Ben Stokes, are out with injuries, Liam Livingstone couldn’t bear the stress of a long bio-bubble, while Andrew Tye departed to Australia before his country locked out.

The Rajasthan franchise is now left with only four foreign players -- David Miller, Chris Morris, Mustafizur Rahman and Jos Buttler- and all four are playing this game as well.

Both teams have four points, but MI, despite two losses, start favourites.



Check match and telecast details:



Match: 24th match of Indian Premier League 2021, between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals

Date: April 29 (Thursday), 2021

Time: 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi



TV Channels: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar



Likely XIs:

Mumbai Indians : Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock(wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult.

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Manan Vohra, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Shivam Dube, David Miller, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Shreyas Gopal, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman.





Squads:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Adam Milne, Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Arjun Tendulkar, Chris Lynn, Dhawal Kulkarni, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan (wk), James Neesham, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Marco Jansen, Mohsin Khan, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Piyush Chawla, Quinton De Kock (wk), Rahul Chahar, Saurabh Tiwary, Suryakumar Yadav, Trent Boult, Yudhvir Singh.





Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Riyan Parag, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Tewatia, Mahipal Lomror, Kartik Tyagi, Andrew Tye, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anuj Rawat, David Miller, Manan Vohra, Robin Uthappa, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya, KC Cariappa, Kuldip Yadav, Akash Singh.

