Rape Threat To Virat Kohli's Daughter: Hyderabad Man Arrested By Mumbai Police

A 23-year-old engineer named Ramnagesh Srinivas Akubathini from Hyderabad has been arrested over online rape threats directed at India cricket team captain Virat Kohli’s nine-month-old daughter after the country lost back-to-back matches in the ongoing T20 World Cup in the UAE. (More Sports News)

Akubathini, who is a resident of Sangareddy area, was arrested by a special team of the Mumbai Police on Wednesday, and is being brought to Mumbai, an official said. The young engineer allegedly changed his Twitter handle and pretended to be a Pakistani user.

Following the treats, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) had called for an investigation and had issued notice to the Delhi police, asking a detailed ‘action taken report’. Police sources say he is currently unemployed and reportedly worked for a food delivery app in the past.

There was national outrage over the sickening threats targeting the nine-month-old daughter of Kohli and actor Anushka Sharma last week.