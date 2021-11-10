Advertisement
Wednesday, Nov 10, 2021
Rape Threat To Virat Kohli's Daughter: Hyderabad Man Arrested By Mumbai Police

Ramnagesh Srinivas Akubathini, a resident of Sangareddy area in Hyderabad, had sent online threats after the Indian cricket team lost back-to-back matches against Pakistan and New Zealand in the T20 World Cup.

There was national outrage over the sickening threats targeting the Virat Kohli and actor Anushka Sharma's baby daughter last week. | Fox Sports

2021-11-10T19:54:06+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 10 Nov 2021, Updated: 10 Nov 2021 7:54 pm

A 23-year-old engineer named Ramnagesh Srinivas Akubathini from Hyderabad has been arrested over online rape threats directed at India cricket team captain Virat Kohli’s nine-month-old daughter after the country lost back-to-back matches in the ongoing T20 World Cup in the UAE. (More Sports News)

Akubathini, who is a resident of Sangareddy area, was arrested by a special team of the Mumbai Police on Wednesday, and is being brought to Mumbai, an official said. The young engineer allegedly changed his Twitter handle and pretended to be a Pakistani user.

Following the treats, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) had called for an investigation and had issued notice to the Delhi police, asking a detailed ‘action taken report’. Police sources say he is currently unemployed and reportedly worked for a food delivery app in the past.

There was national outrage over the sickening threats targeting the nine-month-old daughter of Kohli and actor Anushka Sharma last week.

Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma Hyderabad Cricket T20 World Cup 2021 India national cricket team
