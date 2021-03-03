Multan Sultans Vs Quetta Gladiators, PSL Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch the Match 14 of Pakistan Super League 2021

In 2020, Multan Sultans seemed unstoppable, finishing the league stage at the top of points table. (More Cricket News)

But 2021 hasn’t started that well as the teams has struggled to stitch together match winning partnerships.

They have just one win under their belt and are placed fifth on the table. Skipper Mohammad Rizwan is yet to make his mark with the bat. Despite posting 195, Sultans lost to Karachi Kings in the previous match.

On the other hand, Sarfaraz Ahmed led Quetta Gladiators are winless. There game got rescheduled and was played yesterday but that didn’t change any luck.

Ahmed will have to come up with a plan to motivate his team and register first points on the table.





Check match and telecast details:

Match: 14th match of Pakistan Super League 2021 between Multan Sultans Vs Quetta Gladiators

Date: March 3, (Wednesday), 2021

Time: 6:30 PM IST/7:00 PM local

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi

TV Channels: Sony Six/HD

Live Streaming: SonyLiv

Likely XIs:



Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan ( c & wk), Chris Lynn, James Vince, Rilee Rossouw, Sohaib Maqsood, Khushdil Shah, Carlos Brathwaite, Shahid Afridi, Sohail Tanvir, Imran Tahir, Shahnawaz Dhani.

Quetta Gladiators: Saim Ayub, Cameron Delport, Faf du Plessis, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c & wk), Azam Khan, Ben Cutting, Mohammad Nawaz, Dale Steyn, Mohammad Hasnain, Zahid Mahmood, Usman Shinwari.



Playing XIs in the last match:

Sultan Multans: Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Chris Lynn, James Vince, Rilee Rossouw, Sohaib Maqsood, Khushdil Shah, Shahid Afridi, Carlos Brathwaite, Sohail Khan, Usman Qadir, Shahnawaz Dhani.

Quetta Gladiators:Faf du Plessis, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c & wk), Cameron Delport, Azam Khan, Saim Ayub, Ben Cutting, Mohammad Nawaz, Zahid Mahmood, Dale Steyn, Mohammad Hasnain, Usman Shinwari.



Squads

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Chris Lynn, James Vince, Sohaib Maqsood, Rilee Rossouw, Khushdil Shah, Shahid Afridi, Carlos Brathwaite, Sohail Tanvir, Usman Qadir, Shahnawaz Dhani, Sohail Khan, Adam Lyth, Imran Tahir, Imran Khan, Shan Masood, Sohaibullah, Mohammad Umar.

Quetta Gladiators: Tom Banton, Saim Ayub, Faf du Plessis, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c & wk), Azam Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Ben Cutting, Anwar Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Usman Shinwari, Zahid Mahmood, Qais Ahmad, Naseem Shah, Arish Ali Khan, Abdul Nasir, Usman Khan.







For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine