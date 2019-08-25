﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  MS Dhoni Viral Video: Former India Captain Spotted Sporting New Look – WATCH

MS Dhoni Viral Video: Former India Captain Spotted Sporting New Look – WATCH

MS Dhoni is in Jaipur to attend an event. He landed in the Pink City amid rousing reception from fans at the airport

IANS 25 August 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
MS Dhoni Viral Video: Former India Captain Spotted Sporting New Look – WATCH
Dhoni recently completed a two-week stint with Territorial Army.
Screengrab: Twitter
MS Dhoni Viral Video: Former India Captain Spotted Sporting New Look – WATCH
outlookindia.com
2019-08-25T15:53:20+0530

Even when he is not on field, former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni manages to be in news be it with his commercial commitments or for his looks.

Dhoni was spotted wearing a black bandana on his head at the Jaipur airport on Saturday.

VIDEO: 'Singer' Dhoni's Leaves Fellow Army Men Mesmerised

A video and pictures of the new look MSD has again gone viral on social media.

Dhoni had reached the Rajasthan capital to attend an event amid rousing reception from fans at the airport.

Also Read: Dhoni Ends Two-Week Stint With Territorial Army

Security personnel had to labour hard to get Dhoni to his car as the crowd outside the airport was massive. In the video, the Ranchi lad is seen pleading with a fan to make way for him.

Dhoni is currently on a two-month break from cricket and the veteran, who holds an honorary position of Lieutenant Colonel in the Indian Army, had made himself unavailable for the ongoing India tour of West Indies to serve the Army in August.

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
IANS Mahendra Singh Dhoni Jaipur Cricket Cricket Video Sports
Next Story : Liverpool Are Not Disneyland, Warns Jurgen Klopp
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From IANS
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
  • PHOTO
  • NEWS
  • BLOGS
  • LATEST
more>>
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters