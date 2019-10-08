Poshan
MS Dhoni, Leander Paes Spotted Playing Football Together

The firm which manages MS Dhoni, Rhiti Sports, posted pictures of him along with Leander Paes on Facebook on Monday.

PTI 08 October 2019
Former India cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni and tennis legend Leander Paes were spotted enjoying a session of football together.
Former India cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni and tennis legend Leander Paes were spotted at Mumbai, enjoying a session of football together.

(Sports News)

The firm which manages Dhoni, Rhiti Sports, posted pictures of the duo along with several other on Facebook on Monday.

"Captain Cool: MS Dhoni with Indian tennis player Leander Paes in Mumbai for Charity Football Match," it said.

Although Dhoni and Paes were seen wearing practice jerseys with "Playing for Humanity" written on them in the pictures, the cause of the charity and the date of the match is unclear.

There has been a lot of speculation regarding the wicketkeeper batsman's possible retirement after he made himself unavailable for the series against West Indies and South Africa.

After coming back from the World Cup, the 38-year-old spent a chunk of the break time serving in the Territorial Army, where he is an honorary lieutenant colonel.

