MS Dhoni Gets 2023 Cricket World Cup Challenge From Former South African Captain AB De Villiers

Former South Africa captain AB de Villiers is not sure when will MS Dhoni will retire and said that if the legendary wicketkeeper from Ranchi is still around for the Cricket World Cup 2023, he will return from retirement.

Dhoni's retirement is imminent, but nobody knows when the 37-year-old will hang his boots. The general consensus, however, is that the upcoming Cricket World Cup in England and Wales will be his last tournament in India colours.

But de Villiers, wondering about Dhoni's longevity, talked about the possibility of seeing the former India captain in the 2023 edition.

"How old will I be (in 2023)? 39! I'll come back if MS is still around (laughs). If I'm still good enough, who knows eh?" De Villiers said during an interview with Gaurav Kapur on the show ‘Breakfast with Champions’.

The 2019 edition, which starts on May 30, will be Dhoni's third World Cup, and he remains as one of the most important players in the Indian camp.

But de Villiers, one of the best batsmen to have ever played the game, will watch the mega-event from the sidelines. He retired from international cricket in May 2018, saying "I have had my turn, and to be honest, I am tired."

"I was keen to play the World Cup (2019) but I retired, so it was a very sensitive situation. For the last three years of my career, I was labeled as a guy who was picking and choosing when I was playing and when not," he added.