MS Dhoni Encourages Youngsters To Look For Answers: Rishabh Pant

Calling MS Dhoni his mentor, wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant says the World Cup-winning skipper has his own way of helping the younger crop as he never provides a full solution to a problem, encouraging them to look for answers.
Pant, was heir apparent to Dhoni until K L Rahul emerged as a wicket-keeper batsman in the limited overs format, making the southpaw no more a certainty in the playing eleven.
"He (Dhoni) has been like a mentor to me, on and off the field. I can approach him freely with any problem I may be facing, and he will never give me the entire solution for it," Pant said in an Instagram live session with his IPL team Delhi Capitals.
"This is so that I don't become entirely dependent on him, he gives me hints only that helps me solve the issue myself. He's also one of my favourite batting partners, though it's not something that happens too often.
"If Mahi bhai is at the crease, you know things are sorted. He's got a plan in his head, and all you need to do is follow it!"
Dhoni, who has not played competitive cricket since July, was supposed to make a much awaited comeback with the IPL, which has now been postponed indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh thinks Dhoni has already played his last game for the country.
