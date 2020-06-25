Mohammad Kaif Feels 1983 World Cup Win Was 'A Watershed Moment In Indian Cricket History'

Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif labelled his country's 1983 World Cup win as a 'watershed moment' in history.

Taking to Twitter, Kaif wrote, "June 25, 1983: The iconic image of Kapil Dev holding the World Cup Trophy at Lord's is a watershed moment in Indian cricket history. It changed cricket in India. This win inspired the next generation to achieve the impossible and dream BIG."

June 25, 1983: The iconic image of Kapil Dev holding the World Cup Trophy at Lord’s is a watershed moment in Indian cricket history. It changed cricket in India. This win inspired the next generation to achieve the impossible & dream BIG pic.twitter.com/hoyEobpuwL — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) June 25, 2020

Captained by Kapil Dev, India defeated West Indies by 43 runs in the finals of the 1983 Cricket World Cup.

Many experts credit that victory as the changing point in India's cricket history.

In the final, West Indies won the toss and opted to bowl first. India registered 183 runs with Andy Roberts taking three wickets. Malcolm Marshall, Michael Holding and Larry Gomes took two scalps each. Kris Srikanth slammed 38 runs for India, meanwhile, no other Indian batsmen crossed the 30-run mark.

India defended their total well, bowling out West Indies for 140. Key batsman Vivian Richards could only make 33 runs.

Kapil Dev lifted the trophy at the balcony of Lord's Cricket Ground. Meanwhile, Mohinder Amarnath was the Man of the Match, scoring 26 runs and picking three wickets. Since then, India went on to win another ODI World Cup title in 2011, led by MS Dhoni.