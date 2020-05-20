May 20, 2020
MLS All-Star Game Cancelled Due To COVID-19

The 2020 MLS All-Star Game was scheduled to take place in Los Angeles at Banc of California Stadium and for the first time feature a matchup between the best of MLS and Liga MX

IANS 20 May 2020
Regular MLS season was suspended since March 12.
Major League Soccer (MLS) has announced that this year's MLS All-Star Game, Leagues Cup and Campeones Cup have been cancelled amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The decisions were taken in order to provide as many available dates as possible for the remainder of the MLS season, which has been suspended since March 12 due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, MLS said in a statement on Tuesday.

The 2020 MLS All-Star Game was scheduled to take place in Los Angeles at Banc of California Stadium and for the first time feature a matchup between the best of MLS and Liga MX.

MLS added that the 2021 All-Star Game is expected to feature the same format and take place at the same venue.

