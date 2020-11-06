Milan's unbeaten run came to a shuddering halt after 11 games as Yusuf Yazici's hat-trick secured an emphatic 3-0 victory for Lille in the Europa League.

Inspired by the form of Zlatan Ibrahimovic – who already has eight goals to his name – Stefano Pioli's side have made a wonderful start to 2020-21.

But Ibrahimovic, who was subbed off in the 62nd minute, failed to lift the Rossoneri in a dismal showing at San Siro, with Yazici running the show.

The 23-year-old Turkey international opened the scoring from the spot 21 minutes in, before becoming the first player to score an away hat-trick against Milan in all competitions since Rivaldo in October 2000 with quickfire strikes early in the second half to move Lille one point clear at the top of Group H.

3 - Yusuf Yazici is the first player to score an away hat-trick against AC Milan in all competitions since Rivaldo in October 2000, for Barcelona in Champions League. Amazing. #ACMLOSC pic.twitter.com/jkRyyXi6dp — OptaJean (@OptaJean) November 5, 2020

Ibrahimovic crafted the game's first chance, teeing up Theo Hernandez to shoot from a tight angle, with his effort deflected wide.

Yet Lille had the lead two minutes later – Yazici drilling home from the penalty spot after drawing a clumsy foul from Alessio Romagnoli.

Along with former Lille forward Rafael Leao, Hakan Calhanoglu was introduced at the break, yet it was the latter's compatriot Yazici who delivered a second blow to Milan when Gianluigi Donnarumma failed to keep out his dipping effort.

Milan were all at sea and Lille took full advantage, Yazici curling in his third with a brilliant first-time finish at the culmination of a fast break.

Pioli made the surprising decision to take Ibrahimovic off moments later, though the change nearly paid dividends as his replacement Ante Rebic drew a smart stop from Mike Maignan.

Donnarumma made slight amends for his earlier mistake with a brilliant save to deny Yazici a fourth, but the damage was already done as Lille won consecutive away games in the Europa League for the first time.

What does it mean? Milan's European record tumbles

Thursday's clash provided something of a reality check for Milan, who had only let in three goals in a game on one previous occasion this season.

It is the first time the Rossoneri have conceded three times at home in a single European game since November 2011, and they sit second in Group H, three points ahead of Sparta Prague, who thrashed bottom-placed Celtic.

3 - AC Milan have conceded three goals at home in a single game in European competitions for the first time since November 2011 (2-3 defeat against Barcelona). Débâcle.#UEL #MilanLille — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) November 5, 2020

Yazici finds his spark

Lille's hat-trick hero endured a difficult first season in France last term, starting just nine Ligue 1 matches, registering one goal and four assists from 18 appearances in total.

However, Yazici has been in scintillating form this term, and has now netted eight times across his last six appearances in all competitions.

Ibrahimovic heads off early

Despite Milan needing their talisman, Ibrahimovic was taken off following Lille's third goal, much to the veteran campaigner's apparent dismay. He managed two attempts on goal – both on target – and created one chance, for Hernandez, but only two of his 15 touches came inside the area.

What's next?

Milan take on Hellas Verona in their next Serie A outing on Sunday, while Lille – who are second in Ligue 1 – are in action against Brest.

