Mick Schumacher: Comparisons Don't Bother Me, But My Dad Was The Best Ever

Corona
Mick Schumacher is happy to answer questions about comparisons with father Michael as he aims to emulate "the best there has ever been" in Formula One.

The 21-year-old Mick Schumacher will make his Formula One bow with Haas in 2021.
Mick Schumacher is happy to answer questions about comparisons with father Michael as he aims to emulate "the best there has ever been".  (More Sports News)

The 21-year-old will make his Formula One bow with Haas in 2021, following in the footsteps of his dad, a seven-time world champion. 

Mick has won the F3 European Championship and Formula Two title in recent seasons, prompting discussions over how his career might ultimately rank against Michael's achievements even before arriving in the elite competition. 

The expectation has not caused him any upset, however, as he prepares to join a grid featuring Lewis Hamilton, who this year tied Michael's record with his seventh championship triumph. 

"I think it's okay, it doesn't bother me at all when I get questions and the comparison," Mick Schumacher told Bild. 

"Of course, I have to go my own way. But my father is, for me, the best there has ever been in the sport; why would I then want to distance myself from him?"

Haas have also signed Nikita Mazepin, Mick's former F2 rival, to their 2021 line-up, with the pair set to debut at Melbourne's Australian Grand Prix on March 21.

"That will be a special moment in general," Schumacher added. "Yes, you can say that [it will be special following Michael into F1]. I already think that it will be very emotional.

"But I'm looking forward to the challenge, the drive and working with the team."

