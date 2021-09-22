Advertisement
Wednesday, Sep 22, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Michael Artherton Slams England For Cancelling Pakistan Tour, Talks About 'More Interest' In IPL

In a scathing assessment of ECB's decision, Atherton said England's pull out was worse than India's recent withdrawal from the Manchester Test.

Michael Artherton Slams England For Cancelling Pakistan Tour, Talks About 'More Interest' In IPL
Michael Artherton said it was difficult to understand the reasoning behind England's pull out. | Screengrab

Trending

Michael Artherton Slams England For Cancelling Pakistan Tour, Talks About 'More Interest' In IPL
outlookindia.com
2021-09-22T22:03:06+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 22 Sep 2021, Updated: 22 Sep 2021 10:03 pm

Former captain Michael Atherton says it was strange that England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) called off the Pakistan tour, citing players' welfare but allowed them a three-month window to play the IPL. (More Cricket News)

In a scathing assessment of ECB's decision, Atherton said it was worse than India's recent withdrawal from the Manchester Test.

There are questions in England cricket fraternity on how a few England players, who would have had to play the short white-ball series in Pakistan, can now play for their IPL franchises in the play-offs if required.

"Citing player welfare is strange when the ECB has essentially washed its hands of its players’ travel and cricketing commitments for three months of the year so that they can play in the Indian Premier League," Atherton wrote in his column for 'The Times'.

"If, as an employer, it is so wary of bubble and cricket fatigue, surely it should take more interest in the players' availability for the IPL?," he was blunt in questioning the ECB decision.

From the Magazine

Class Of The Future Has India As Global Education Hub

Top 50 State Private Universities

A Patel Over Rupani: A Safer Bet in Gujarat?

Hurriyat Continues With Or Without Geelani

Raghubir Yadav Finds His Mojo After 30 Years In Industry

"Now, of course, those who are playing in the tournament will be available for the knockout stages. It suits India and England, but not Pakistan, who have no direct stake, their players being barred still from the competition."

Atherton said it was difficult to understand the reasoning behind the decision.

"This decision is worse than England's withdrawal from South Africa last winter and India's cancellation of the Manchester Test this month. While both those actions were hard to justify, they were at least understandable given Covid had come into close proximity to both teams."

Atherton said he understands that the "sense of anger and betrayal in Pakistan is real and understandable," after England pulled out from their away series without any tangible reason.

England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) cited concerns from players rather than security issues, which was the reason for New Zealand to pull their team out of the tour after being in the country for more than a week.

Atherton in his column made it clear that both administrators and players were wrong in selling a dummy to Pakistan when they should have shown gratitude for their magnanimity last year when they toured UK in midst of a raging pandemic.

"English cricket, the governing body and players, had a chance to do the right thing this week. They had a chance to repay a debt, uphold their honour and side with a cricketing nation that has undergone challenges others cannot even begin to contemplate. Instead, citing a mealy-mouthed statement, they did the wrong thing," he wrote.

Atherton felt that Pakistan's worst fears were always going to come true as 'low expectations of England's responses were duly met" once New Zealand called off their tour.

The former England captain also feels that Australia's decision to tour Pakistan won't be any different.

"Australia's reputation for doing the right thing is as bad as England's, so it would be a surprise if they front up in February. Pakistan will be facing a financial hammer blow," he further wrote.

Atherton observed that while it was completely understandable that a lot of players are suffering from bubble fatigue in COVID-19 times, the ECB could still have picked a team to tour Pakistan.

"Player welfare is an important issue, especially so with Covid, and the implication is that the wariness of travelling to Pakistan after New Zealand's withdrawal would exacerbate those concerns. The players were spooked.

"Player welfare in this regard does not wash: while many players have spent long periods in Covid-restricted environments, there are many within the English game who have not, and who could have been asked to tour if others were unavailable."

Atherton didn't want to believe that ECB couldn't find 14 willing players

"It was incumbent upon the ECB to try to put out a team, any team, once the security arrangements were deemed satisfactory. When a Covid outbreak ruled out England’s one-day squad in July, the ECB was happy to play Pakistan with a second/third team. Why not now?"

Atherton understands the anger of new PCB chairman Ramiz Raja.

"They do not expect England to travel, despite the commitment, and have lost any trust and faith in them. It is hard to blame them."

Tags

PTI Mike Atherton Cricket England national cricket team Pakistan national cricket team Cricket - IPL Indian Premier League 2021 Schedule and Fixtures Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Sports

English Premier League Clubs Set To Trial Safe Standing In Stadiums

English Premier League Clubs Set To Trial Safe Standing In Stadiums

IPL 2021, MI Vs KKR: Mumbai Indians Face Rejuvenated Kolkata Knight Riders

Mary Jepkosgei Keitany, Women's Marathon Record Holder, Retires After Injury

A Quadruple Century Of Sixes In Indian Premier League 2021: Team-wise Breakdown

I-League: COVID-19 Vaccination Exception For U-18 Players

Taliban Takes Over Afghanistan Cricket: Will ICC Allow AFG To Play In T20 World Cup?

ICC Charges Marlon Samuels For Breaching Anti-corruption Code

Delhi Capitals Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2021, Live Cricket Scores: Shikhar Dhawan Takes Charge In Dubai

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Kartik Tyagi Scripts Incredible IPL Win For Rajasthan Royals Vs Punjab Kings

Kartik Tyagi Scripts Incredible IPL Win For Rajasthan Royals Vs Punjab Kings

Two New Additions To Humboldt Penguin Colony Bring Cheer At Mumbai Zoo

Two New Additions To Humboldt Penguin Colony Bring Cheer At Mumbai Zoo

The RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2021

The RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2021

Fire In Brazil's Cerrado

Fire In Brazil's Cerrado

More from Sports

India Used Fake News To Sabotage New Zealand's Tour Of Pakistan, Claims PAK IB Minister Fawad Chaudhry

India Used Fake News To Sabotage New Zealand's Tour Of Pakistan, Claims PAK IB Minister Fawad Chaudhry

It's Official Now: 'Batsman' Becomes 'Batter' In Cricket As MCC Amends Laws Of Game

It's Official Now: 'Batsman' Becomes 'Batter' In Cricket As MCC Amends Laws Of Game

Chirag Shetty, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy Withdraw From Sudirman Cup On Medical Grounds

Chirag Shetty, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy Withdraw From Sudirman Cup On Medical Grounds

Durand Cup 2021: Delhi FC Beat Kerala Blasters To Enter Quarter-finals

Durand Cup 2021: Delhi FC Beat Kerala Blasters To Enter Quarter-finals

Read More from Outlook

Covid Deaths: Centre Announces Rs 50,000 Compensation To Kin Of Those Killed By Virus

Covid Deaths: Centre Announces Rs 50,000 Compensation To Kin Of Those Killed By Virus

Ex-gratia assistance will be given to the kin of those who died of the virus due to involvement in COVID-19 relief operations.

'Rahul, Priyanka Inexperienced': Amarinder Singh Says He Will Pit 'Strong' Candidate Against Sidhu

'Rahul, Priyanka Inexperienced': Amarinder Singh Says He Will Pit 'Strong' Candidate Against Sidhu

Outlook Web Desk / Experts believe the swindlers have taken control of the entire system and they are doing so without any fear. They suspect one can get 99.5% only if one gets the question paper in advance.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Pacer T Natarajan Tests COVID-19 Positive

Sunrisers Hyderabad Pacer T Natarajan Tests COVID-19 Positive

Outlook Web Bureau / The IPL, however, said that 'tonight's game between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals will go ahead.'

India Ranks Third Among Most Polluted Asian Countries

India Ranks Third Among Most Polluted Asian Countries

Outlook Bureau / India last revised its air pollution standards in 2009, which have been more relaxed in comparison to WHO's prescribed guidelines and other Asian countries.

Advertisement