Mesut Ozil Available For Mikel Arteta's First Match In Charge Of Arsenal

Mikel Arteta will be able to call on Mesut Ozil for his first game in charge of Arsenal as the Gunners visit Bournemouth on Boxing Day. (More Football News)
Arteta labelled the much-maligned Ozil a "massive player" for Arsenal on Friday after he was confirmed as the Gunners' new head coach.
However, Ozil, who was struggling with a foot injury, was not involved as Arsenal drew 0-0 with Everton in Freddie Ljungberg's final match in temporary charge on Saturday, with Arteta watching on from the stands at Goodison Park.
The playmaker - who Ljungberg said would not have been involved even if fit due to his petulant reaction to being subbed off against Manchester City - has now recovered from the problem, however, and will be available for selection at the Vitality Stadium.
Arsenal will also be hopeful of having Dani Ceballos available, after he has returned from a hamstring injury, while Hector Bellerin is also back in full training.
Gabriel Martinelli is being assessed, as is Rob Holding, though Calum Chambers is suspended.
Sead Kolasinac will be out until at least January with an ankle injury, and Kieran Tierney, who dislocated his shoulder, has had successful surgery and will return to training in March.
