August 20, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Lionel Messi Launches Crypto Art Collection - All You Need To Know

Lionel Messi Launches Crypto Art Collection - All You Need To Know

Lionel Messi has launched his NFT collection with blockchain platform Ethernity, featuring artwork by Bosslogic

Outlook Web Bureau 20 August 2021, Last Updated at 1:42 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Lionel Messi Launches Crypto Art Collection - All You Need To Know
Lionel Messi in now immortalising his legacy in the blockchain form.
Composite: Screengrabs (@EthernityChain)
Lionel Messi Launches Crypto Art Collection - All You Need To Know
outlookindia.com
2021-08-20T13:42:33+05:30

Now, Lionel Messi will come as a superhero or a king or even as a Greek titan. Yes, the football superstar is having his own universe - 'The Messiverse'. (More Football News)

Messi, 34, has launched his own collection of non-fungible tokens crypto art. And the art works, which will be available on blockchain platform Ethernity, are designed by none other than Bosslogic, who's worked with Marvel on its record-breaking Avengers franchise. 

What's all this about?

According to Ethernity, it's about "immortalizing his legacy in blockchain form". The six-time Ballon d'Or winner is being portrayed as the "Man from the Future," "Worth the Weight," and "The King Piece". And there will be another one, to be revealed later. Check it HERE.

Messi "fans worldwide can now collect Ethernity’s feature pieces cementing his value and iconic play-making abilities in immutable digital form forever."

Talking about the collection, Bosslogic said: It's "a set of pieces outlining achievements, moments, team love and future accomplishments - focusing mainly on the man himself."

So, what's NFT?

NFT is a form of crypto asset which uses blockchain to record the ownership status of digital objects, such as images, videos and text. While anyone can view the item, only the buyer of an NFT has the official status of being its owner.

According to reports, the NFT has exploded in recent months. In March, Christie's auction house sold a digital work by the artist known as Beeple for almost US$70 million (S$95.4 million).

Messi left Barcelona on a free transfer and signed a two-year contract with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). 

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

T20 World Cup: Cricketers Need Break Ahead Of Mega Event, Says Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Lionel Messi Football Blockchain crypto currency, bitcoin, digital currency Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) FC Barcelona Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos