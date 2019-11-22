Poshan
Mauricio Pochettino Leaves Emotional Goodbye Message To Tottenham

Jesus Perez used Twitter to share Mauricio Pochettino's heartfelt goodbye on a tactics board, having been unable to say goodbye personally

Omnisport 22 November 2019
Mauricio Pochettino
2019-11-22T12:19:56+0530

Mauricio Pochettino said "you will always be in our hearts" as the former Tottenham manager left an emotional goodbye message to the Spurs squad. (More Football News)

Pochettino was sacked and replaced by Jose Mourinho on Wednesday, despite leading Tottenham to a shock Champions League final last season.

Tottenham pulled the pin on Pochettino's five-and-a-half-year tenure with the club languishing 14th in the Premier League.

Pochettino's assistant Jesus Perez used Twitter to share the Argentinean's heartfelt goodbye on a tactics board, having been unable to say goodbye personally.

"Big thanks to you all," Pochettino wrote in a picture posted on Thursday.

"We can't say goodbye… you will always be in our hearts."

Pochettino's future has dominated headlines since his Tottenham departure.

The 47-year-old has been linked to Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich as well as Manchester United, who reportedly keen on Pochettino before turning to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain have also been touted as potential destinations for Pochettino.

