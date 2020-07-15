Marcus Rashford To Receive Honorary Degree From University Of Manchester

Marcus Rashford will receive an honorary degree from the University of Manchester in recognition of his achievements in the fight against child poverty.

The England international partnered with FareShare and helped to raise £20million to help provide free meals to those in need during the coronavirus pandemic.

Manchester United striker Rashford also successfully campaigned for the United Kingdom government to extend the scheme for free school meals for underprivileged children into the summer months, ensuring vouchers would stay available.

To mark his efforts on and off the field, the university will make the 22-year-old the youngest ever recipient of an honorary doctorate.

"It's a proud day for myself and my family. When you look at the great names that have been awarded this doctorate in the past, it's humbling," Rashford said in a statement on United's website.

"We still have a long way to go in the fight to combat child poverty in this country but receiving recognition from your city means we are heading in the right direction and that means a lot. Thank you to the University of Manchester."

Club legends Alex Ferguson and Bobby Charlton have previously received what is the highest honour the university can bestow to an individual.

"Marcus is an extraordinary young man with an extraordinary talent and drive that stretches well beyond the football field," Professor Dame Nancy Rothwell, the University of Manchester's president and vice-chancellor, said.

"His work for charity and his high-profile campaign will not only help countless young people across our own city, but across the entire country.

"Our university has social responsibility at its core and this sense of civic pride and duty is something we are proud to share with Marcus. That is why the university is delighted to make Marcus our youngest ever recipient of an honorary degree."