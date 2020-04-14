April 14, 2020
Poshan
Manu Bhaker Believes Indian Shooters Were At Their Peak Before Coronavirus

Manu Bhaker, who was one of India's medal hopefuls in Tokyo Olympics, was disappointed at the Summer Games being postponed but said well-being of people comes first before anything due to coronavirus.

PTI 14 April 2020
Manu Bhaker feel both positive and disappointed with the current situation due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
outlookindia.com
2020-04-14T09:07:43+0530

Teenage sensation Manu Bhaker believes India shooters were at the peak of their performances before the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted their Olympic plans and created a global health crisis.

Coronavirus Outbreak Coverage | Sports News

The 18-year old pistol shooter, who was one of India's medal hopefuls in Tokyo Olympics, was disappointed at the Summer Games being postponed but said well-being of people comes first before anything.

"I was expecting some tournaments to be affected but suddenly everything has been impacted by the pandemic, everything is getting cancelled. I feel both positive and disappointed at the same time. We were at the peak of our performance recently and would have been nice to compete at the Olympics right now," Bhaker told India Today.

"But then, health is more important than anything. But when we practice with the team, there is always that competitive spirit, because we can see people doing better than us. So that''s lacking," she said.

