Manoj Prabhakar Feeling Heat After COVID-19 Impacts Business

Former India all-rounder Manoj Prabhakar, who is owner of a chain of beauty products, is feeling the heat of COVID-19 lockdown with demand hitting an all-time low and customer flow almost non-existent.

"Like every other individual, I have also felt the impact of COVID-19," Prabhakar was quoted as saying by ABP News.

"Demand has gone down for beauty products and these days you really cannot even have the conscience or voice to pitch sales to our customers and dealers. When you are protecting your face and hands from this infection, where is the scope left now," he said.

"But I know it's even tougher for my factory workers. I am living just close by my factory and doing the best I can for them, giving salary and also helping them in whatever other way I can. But I am not sure, how long this arrangement can go," added Prabhakar who has played 39 Tests and 130 ODIs for India.

Prabhakar also praised the present bowling unit of the Indian team led by Virat Kohli.

"We have a great fast bowling set-up. Our fast bowlers are really world-class and it won't be wrong to say that this attack is the best in the world right now, even when you compare it with Australia, South Africa or England."

He further said that BCCI needs to continue grooming youngsters in order to increase the pool.

"We have to keep grooming others at the domestic level and keep churning out fresh talent. That's where I can really help."