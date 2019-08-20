Manchester United's Harry Maguire Advocates For Social Media Change After Racial Abuse Of Paul Pogba

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire has urged social media platforms to strengthen identification protocols after "pathetic trolls" aimed racial abuse at Paul Pogba.

United midfielder Pogba became the latest subject of discriminatory posts online after failing to convert a penalty in the 1-1 draw against Wolves at Molineux on Monday.

Chelsea youngster Tammy Abraham and Reading striker Yakou Meite faced similar abuse within the past week.

United described the offensive comments as "disgusting" and called on social media companies to take action, supporting the public stance taken by anti-discrimination organisation Kick It Out.

England international Maguire took to Twitter to recommend a stricter authentication process for users.

"Disgusting," Maguire wrote. "Social media need to do something about it.

"Every account that is opened should be verified by a passport/driving licence. Stop these pathetic trolls making numerous accounts to abuse people."

Our statement on the latest unwarranted and vile racist abuse sent to players on social media.#KickItOut pic.twitter.com/XHoNBJQnca — Kick It Out (@kickitout) August 20, 2019

In a statement, Kick It Out shone a light on the growing volume of "unwarranted and vile racist abuse" directed towards players.

"The number of posts such as these since the start of the season highlights how discriminatory abuse online is out of control," the statement read.

"Without immediate and the strongest possible action these cowardly acts will continue to grow."

Marcus Rashford echoed the sentiment as he backed team-mate Pogba.

Tagging Twitter, the forward posted: "Enough now, this needs to stop. Manchester United is a family. Paul Pogba is a huge part of that family. You attack him you attack us all."