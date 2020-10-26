Manchester United Star Paul Pogba 'Appalled, Angry And Shocked' At Reports He Has Quit France Duty

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has hit out "unacceptable fake news" after reports claimed he has quit international football over comments made by France president Emmanuel Macron. (More Football News)

Macron described the beheading of teacher Samuel Paty in a north-western suburb of Paris this month as an "Islamic terrorist attack".

Paty, 47, is said to have shown controversial cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad to his pupils. The knife-wielding attacker was shot dead by police in the aftermath of the attack.

Reports suggested Pogba, a practising Muslim, took offence over Macron's comments and has decided to call time on representing the world champions.

However, Pogba posted a picture on Instagram of an article stating he had ‘quit playing for France’ and wrote "unacceptable fake news" over the top.

The former Juventus man made it clear he has no intention of retiring from Les Bleus duty and plans to take legal action.

"I am appalled, angry, shocked and frustrated some "media" sources use me to make total fake headlines in the sensible subject of French current events and adding my religion and the French National Team to the pot," Pogba wrote.

"I am against any and all forms of terror and violence. My religion is one of peace and love and must be respected."

He added: "I am taking legal action against the publishers and spreaders of these 100% Fake News."

Pogba made his France debut in March 2013 and has gone on to win 72 caps. He played the full match in the World Cup final victory over Croatia two years ago.

