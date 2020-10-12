Manchester United Legend Paul Scholes Handed Salford City Reins

Paul Scholes has been placed in temporary charge of Salford City after the League Two club dismissed Graham Alexander on Monday. (More Football News)

The Manchester United legend had an ill-fated 31-day spell in charge of fellow fourth-tier club Oldham Athletic last year.

He is stepping in on a caretaker basis after Salford, unbeaten in the league this season, decided to terminate Alexander's contract after a reign that started in May 2018 and included promotion from the Conference National.

Scholes' first game at the helm of Salford, who surrendered a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 with Tranmere Rovers on Saturday, will come at Port Vale this weekend.

The 45-year-old is one of the part-owners of Salford, with former United team-mates David Beckham, Ryan Giggs, Nicky Butt and Gary and Phil Neville also invested in the club.

