September 21, 2020
Corona
Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan Tests Positive For COVID-19

Ilkay Gundogan will miss Manchester City's first two games of the new Premier League season and an EFL Cup match

Omnisport 21 September 2020
Ilkay Gundogan reaching for the ball
File Photo
2020-09-21T17:40:19+05:30

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has tested positive for coronavirus. (More Football News)

The club announced on Monday that the Germany international had contracted COVID-19.

He is now self-isolating for 10 days and will miss City's Premier League opener against Wolves on Monday.

Gundogan will also be unavailable for the EFL Cup clash with Bournemouth on Thursday and the league visit of Leicester City three days later.

The former Borussia Dortmund playmaker follows team-mates Riyad Mahrez and Aymeric Laporte in contracting the virus.

Mahrez is available to face Wolves following his illness but Laporte, who only returned to training on Friday, will miss out.

