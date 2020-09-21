Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan Tests Positive For COVID-19

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has tested positive for coronavirus. (More Football News)

The club announced on Monday that the Germany international had contracted COVID-19.

He is now self-isolating for 10 days and will miss City's Premier League opener against Wolves on Monday.

Gundogan will also be unavailable for the EFL Cup clash with Bournemouth on Thursday and the league visit of Leicester City three days later.

The former Borussia Dortmund playmaker follows team-mates Riyad Mahrez and Aymeric Laporte in contracting the virus.

Mahrez is available to face Wolves following his illness but Laporte, who only returned to training on Friday, will miss out.

