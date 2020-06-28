June 28, 2020
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Manchester City Will Give Champions Liverpool Guard Of Honor: Pep Guardiola

Manchester City Will Give Champions Liverpool Guard Of Honor: Pep Guardiola

Liverpool took the Premier League title Manchester City have owned for the last two years this week

Agencies 28 June 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Manchester City Will Give Champions Liverpool Guard Of Honor: Pep Guardiola
Pep Guardiola
File Photo
Manchester City Will Give Champions Liverpool Guard Of Honor: Pep Guardiola
outlookindia.com
2020-06-28T10:33:31+0530

Manchester City will form a guard of honor for new English Premier League champion Liverpool when they meet next Thursday, City manager Pep Guardiola said. (More Football News)

Liverpool took the title City have owned for the last two years this week.

When English soccer resumed this month, Liverpool's trip to Etihad Stadium was a potentially decisive game in the title race.

But City's loss at Chelsea on Thursday put Liverpool mathematically out of reach, and Guardiola feels it would be sporting to pay tribute to the new champs.

"We are going to do the guard of honor, of course," Guardiola said.

"Always we receive Liverpool when they come to our house in an incredible way. They cannot complain and of course we are going to do it because they deserve it."

Liverpool holds a 23-point advantage over second-placed City.

(AP)

Next Story >>

Serie A: Title-chasing Lazio Come From Behind To Beat Fiorentina 2-1

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Agencies Pep Guardiola Football English Premier League (EPL) Manchester City Liverpool Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos