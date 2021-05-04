Manchester City Vs PSG, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch UEFA Champions League Semi-final Match

PSG are fighting with their back to the wall. Desprate to gain edge, Kylian Mbappe has been named in Paris Saint-Germain's travelling squad for the crucial second leg of their Champions League semi-final at Manchester City. (More Football News)

The first leg saw PSG totally outlayed after taking a 1-0 lead.

Second-half goals from Kevin De Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez saw City come from behind to claim a 2-1 win in Paris last week, putting them in prime position to reach their first final in Europe's top competition.



Guardiola is a two-time winner dating back to his Barcelona tenure a decade ago, but knows the semi-final stage can be particularly unforgiving.



Inter and Chelsea ended Barca's title defences at the penultimate hurdle in 2010 and 2012, while LaLiga heavyweights Real Madrid, Barca and Atletico accounted for Bayern Munich in the semis across Guardiola's three seasons in Bavaria.

PSG have played City four times in European competitions and are yet to beat the Manchester side.

City have won each of their past six Champions League matches and have 10 out of 11 victories this season, with a goalless draw at Porto the only blemish. A seventh win would edge Pep Guardiola's men ahead of Manchester United (1965-66), Leeds United (1969-70) and Arsenal (2005) as the outright English record holders for the longest winning run in Europe's premier club tournament.

A lot at stake as the the two uber uber-rich clubs meet in a mouth-watering semi-final clash.



Match and telecast details:



Match: Second-leg match of UEFA Champions League 2020-21 semi-final match between Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain

Date: May 5, 2021

Time: 12:30 AM IST

Venue: Etihad Stadium, Manchester



TV Channels: Sony Pictures Sports Networks

Live Streaming: SonyLIV



Find your local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) HERE.



Likely XIs:



Paris Saint-Germain: Navas; Florenzi, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Diallo; Gueye, Paredes; Di Maria, Verratti, Neymar; Mbappe.



Manchester City: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Stones, Cancelo; Rodri, Gundogan, De Bruyne; Mahrez, Silva, Foden. (With inputs from omnisport)

