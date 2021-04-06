Manchester City Vs Borussia Dortmund, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch UEFA Champions League Quarterfinal Match

The focus is very much on Erling Haaland, the Borussia Dortmund striker who has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester City.(More Football News)

The 20-year-old Norway international is the top scorer in the Champions League this season. He has scored 10 goals and is the youngest player in the competition's history to reach 20 goals.

If Dortmund fails to get past City, it increases the likelihood of Haaland leaving this summer because the team is struggling to qualify for the competition through its placing in the Bundesliga. Manchester City on the other hand are out in the market searching for the replacement of their most prolific striker Sergio Aguero.

That’s why for many it’s a audition for young Haaland if me wants to shift under the wings of Pep Guardiola.

City, the Premier League leader, are trying to reach the semifinals for the second time, and first time under Pep Guardiola. The English team has been eliminated at the quarterfinal stage in the last three seasons.

Check match and telecast details:

Match: UEFA Champions League 2020-21, quarter-final first leg match between Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund

Date: April 7 (Wednesday), 2021

Time: 12:30 AM

Venue: Etihad Stadium, England

TV Channels: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: SonyLiv

Likely XIs:

Manchester City: Ederson; Cancelo, Stones, Dias, Mendy; Rodri, De Bruyne, Gundogan; Silva, Foden, Sterling

Borussia Dortmund: Hitz; Can, Akanji, Guerreiro, Hummels; Delaney, Dahoud, Bellingham; Hazard, Reus, Haaland





