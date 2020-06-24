Manchester City Striker Sergio Aguero To Undergo Knee Surgery

Sergio Aguero is to undergo knee surgery on Thursday, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has confirmed. (More Football News)

City had said on Tuesday that Aguero would travel to Barcelona for an assessment on his damaged left knee.

The Argentina striker was in discomfort after winning a first-half penalty in Monday's 5-0 Premier League victory over Burnley and the injury appeared to be aggravated in a challenge with Clarets skipper Ben Mee.

Following the game, City boss Pep Guardiola admitted it did not "look good" for Aguero, who was struggling with the injury in training prior to the top-flight's resumption.

He will now go under the knife, although he has not definitively been ruled out of the conclusion to the Champions League campaign, which will take place in August.

"Tomorrow he is going to make a surgery," Guardiola told reporters on Wednesday as he spoke ahead of City's away match against Chelsea.

"Once he has finished the surgery we will know the time Sergio will come back to play with us. I don't know right now [about the Champions League]."

"We'll find out after he's seen the specialist [Dr Ramon Cugat] how bad the injury to Sergio is, we will know more tomorrow."

Guardiola's update came after Aguero, 32, had updated fans in a post on social media.

PEP :speech_balloon: After (treatment with Dr. Cugat in Barcelona) we don't know when @aguerosergiokun will come back and join us.



He will tell us with more accuracy when he can come back. — Manchester City (@ManCity) June 24, 2020

"The scans I did this morning have confirmed that I have damaged my left knee," he wrote on

Tuesday.

"It's a pity but I'm in good spirits and so focused to come back as soon as possible. Thank you very much for all your messages!"

Aguero has scored 16 goals from 24 Premier League appearances this season, just 18 of which were starts.

If the injury rules him out of City's final eight matches, his streak of scoring at least 20 times in the league for the last five seasons will come to an end.